Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,569 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $17.87 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.