Simplex Trading LLC Sells 63,521 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,521 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.