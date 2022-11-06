SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

