TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 238.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $163.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.