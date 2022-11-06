TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 104,200 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,789,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $3,399,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

