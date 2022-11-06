TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 238,568 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 128,705 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 261,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Absolute Software by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $569.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.71. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.