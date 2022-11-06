TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $200.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.90.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

