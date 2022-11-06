TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

