TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $888,625. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.