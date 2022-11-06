TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

