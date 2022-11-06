TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,931,877 shares of company stock worth $178,729,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

