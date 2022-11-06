TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

