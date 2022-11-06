TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 69.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $133.33 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

