TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,675. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

