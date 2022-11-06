TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 224.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 123,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 185.95%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

