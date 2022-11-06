TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 3.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Parsons by 42.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Parsons stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

