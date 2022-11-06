TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

