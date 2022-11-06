TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 293,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 311,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 58.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

