TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 328,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.37 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

