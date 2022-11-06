TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,920 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $19,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 385,400 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,193,902 shares of company stock worth $42,377,274. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.54 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

