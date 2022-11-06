TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,800 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Hilltop by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilltop Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

