TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,308 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $64,741,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

