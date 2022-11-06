TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

