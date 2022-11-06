TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,482 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $89,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

