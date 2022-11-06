TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,988 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

BBU stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

