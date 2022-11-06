TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.