TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

