TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,515 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 175.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.