The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $95.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

