The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 164.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

