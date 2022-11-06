Thor Mining (LON:THR) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating) were up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 10,890,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 3,353,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

About Thor Mining

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

