Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average is $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

