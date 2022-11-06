Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Up 22.2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 3,097,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average session volume of 417,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

