Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Down 4.4%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.19). Approximately 29,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.20).

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.81.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

