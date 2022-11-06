Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $42.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

