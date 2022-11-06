Truist Financial Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $80.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $163.44.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Workiva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 52,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

