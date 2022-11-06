Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 82.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 260.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

UAA stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

