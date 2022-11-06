uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of uniQure worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Insider Activity

uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.