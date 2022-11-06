US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,120 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.75% of Broadwind worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

