US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

