US Bancorp DE Has $207,000 Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,011,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phreesia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PHR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

