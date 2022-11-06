US Bancorp DE Has $224,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

