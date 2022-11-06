US Bancorp DE Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

