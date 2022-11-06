US Bancorp DE Has $256,000 Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ingevity stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

