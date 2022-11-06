Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

