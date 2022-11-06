Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,844 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

