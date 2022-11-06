Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,551 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 283.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $48.99 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 475.24%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

