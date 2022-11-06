Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 370 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.7 %

NTAP opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

