Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 507 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

