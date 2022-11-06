Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

