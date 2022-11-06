Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.